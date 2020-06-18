Sunday mass resumed in Rockland County on June 14

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

STORY AND PHOTOS BY JEANNINE RIPPA

On Sunday, June 14, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, Sunday Mass finally resumed in Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam counties. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all Catholic masses for almost three months.

Fr. Vladimir Chripko, pastor of St. Paul and St. Ann parishes, celebrated 12:15 p.m. mass outdoors at Marydell, Midland Ave., Nyack. In order to celebrate Sunday mass, Churches were obligated to limit attendance to no more than 25% of its capacity, keep social distance, wear masks, and observe all of the health and safety requirements that have become such a part of our daily routines.