Reader Would Like Legislature to Draft Resolution Expressing Support of Law Enforcement

To the Editor,

Its only common sense that “We Support Our Police.” Police officers are members of our community. Officers wear many hats,they are our neighbors, friends and family. Officers are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers. Police Officers are the Good people in our community that serve and protect. Officers want law and order in the community for everyone.

Those talking of defunding the police are simply ignorant, uneducated people that clearly are following and listening to the wrong people. They have strayed from American society and are lost sheep following other lost sheep over a cliff of no return.

Our elected officials need to support our police; I would suggest our County Legislature prepare a resolution to this effect. I would expect that would be something they all could agree on.

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg