Congressional Candidate David Carlucci Votes Early & Reminds Voters of Important Deadlines

(New City, NY) – Congressional Candidate Senator David Carlucci voted early on Sunday with his wife, Lauren at the Clarkstown Town Hall in New City.

Carlucci reminded voters if they go to the polls to wear a mask and social distance. Early voting runs through June 21. Even if a resident has sent in an absentee ballot voting application, they can still change their minds and vote at the polls, if they have not sent in their mail in ballot. Absentee ballot voting applications are due to the Westchester and Rockland County Boards of Election by close of businesses on June 16.

“The poll workers in Clarkstown did an excellent job enforcing the rules and making sure we stayed safe and could cast our ballot, said Congressional Candidate Senator David Carlucci. “I think residents should stay safe and vote, whether it be by mail or in person. It’s important we make voting as accessible as possible, and now as safe as possible.”

Carlucci voted for and helped pass early voting into law, along with a host of other historic voting reforms, including automatic voter transfer for when residents move between counties and pre-registration for 16 and-17-year-old’s, both of which Carlucci sponsored.

“Voting has been a long fought right for many. We must recognize unjust voting laws disenfranchise minorities, young people, and women and make the call to residents about how important it is to make your voice heard and be civically engaged,” said Carlucci. “In New York, we have worked hard to bring our voting laws into the 21st century, and it’s issues like this I will address in Congress.”