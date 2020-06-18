BOULDERS HOSTING DRIVE-IN FIREWORKS NIGHT JUNE 20

The show must go on! The Fireworks Show that is!

A popular staple of New York Boulders’ baseball, the Fireworks will explode on Saturday, June 20, following a performance by local musical group NASH at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

The Drive-In style event in PCU Park’s parking lot will open with NASH performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m., with the fireworks following – rain or shine!

In addition, each car will receive one free New York Boulders apron for Father’s Day courtesy of Texas de Brazil restaurants, which are located in the Palisades Mall in West Nyack and the Ridge Hill Shopping Area in Yonkers.

Baseball may still be on pause, but there will still be fun and excitement at Palisade Credit Union Park.

The event is sponsored by Clarkstown Coin and Jewelry of Nanuet, Olori High Reach of Nanuet and Sani Professionals of Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Admission to the event is $25 per car. Reservations are required and can be secured by sliding to www.NYBoulders.com and clicking on the Fireworks event icon. You must supply the car’s make and license plate number as part of the reservation.

Upon entrance, the make of the car and license plate information must match or entry will be denied.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, cars will be parked with one parking space between each vehicle. All guests must practice social distancing.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, while public restrooms with social distancing and cleaning protocols will be in place.

The parking lot for the event will open at 6:30 p.m.