Rockland Center for the Arts New Dates

After months of Stay-at-Home closures, Rockland Center for the Arts will be re-opening for Summer Art Camp with new dates: July 7–August 28. Campers can attend a 2, 4, 6- or 8-week session. Arts Camp @ RoCA accepts campers entering Kindergarten through ninth grade in 2020. The 2020 season runs from July 7 through August 28. Measures have been put in place to assure that Covid Sterilization Guidelines are met. Space is limited, so visit RoCA’s website at www.rocklandartcenter.org to register or call Amy at 845-358-0877 x 18 with any questions.

About Arts Camp @ RoCA – Arts Camp @ RoCA is a place for children to explore their creativity and imagination while developing skills they can bring back to the classroom and use throughout their lives. RoCA is a space for developing artists to explore various visual art forms in our studio-based activities which include: Painting & Drawing, Ceramics, Sculpture, Art & Nature, Dance, Music, Theater Arts, Cartooning and More!

Arts Camp @ RoCA features one of the region’s most comprehensive youth art programs. Under the guidance of professional teaching artists/educators and caring counselors, campers explore the arts in a supportive environment where creative expression, skill building, group cooperation, personal development, confidence and self-esteem are encouraged. RoCA campers feel a strong sense of accomplishment at the end of their session.

The RoCA campus invites campers to be immersed in art on our ten wooded acres and in our fully equipped, air-conditioned art studios. RoCA’s large sparkling pool and open field provide plenty of healthy outdoor recreation. Our camp is proud to maintain a consistent 5:1 camper to counselor ratio for ages 5-9 and 7:1 for ages 10-14.

Arts Camp @ RoCA is FUN – a place where memories are made. Children are grouped by grade level, forging lasting relationships with their peers and counselors. Each season is based on a different theme and campers learn to express themselves through both visual and performing arts. Arts Camp @ RoCA is one of the area’s most sought after, unique, and praised day camps.

Rockland Center for the Arts is located at 27 S. Greenbush Rd., West Nyack, NY. Regular hours are: Mon-Fri 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat and Sun 1-4 p.m. For more information visit www.rocklandartcenter.org or call 845-358-0877.