Rockland County Announces 2nd Round of Face Masks to be Distributed  Under the “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program





New City, NY, – Once again, Rockland County will be distributing free protective face masks to small businesses and nonprofits under the “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program on Friday, June 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. IMPORTANT NOTE: Face masks will only be available to the first 100 respondents who submit their online request.

“Due to the overwhelming response and success to the first round of the face mask distribution, we are happy to be able to offer a second round under the ROCK GOV – FACE COV program,” said County Executive Ed Day. “We recognize that the demand for personal protective equipment is high, and we want to be able to help our local businesses and organizations every step of the way. Providing face masks is one way to ensure that the safety and health of our communities is not compromised as we continue to reopen Rockland County.”

To be eligible for the “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program small businesses must employ one (1) to 20 full-time equivalent employees and must be a for-profit or non-profit incorporated organization with majority of operations located in Rockland County. Each business or non-profit will receive 100 face masks. Businesses who previously applied for face masks under the first round are NOT eligible to apply for the second round. In order to receive face masks, small business owners must submit a Request Form which can be completed here http://rcklnd.us/ facecovform. All submissions will receive a confirmation email which MUST be presented at the time of pickup. Businesses that place requests online will be able to pick up their face masks at the following distribution location on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Rockland County Fire Training Center

35 Firemens Memorial Dr. – Front Parking Lot

Pomona, NY 10970

IMPORTANT NOTE: Face mask distribution is for ONE DAY ONLY. If you do not pick up your face masks on the date of distribution, you will forfeit your opportunity to receive them. For more information, please visit www.RocklandGov.com or call (845) 364-2171.

Supply distribution is through online registration only. No walk-ins will be allowed. Recipients must present their confirmation email at time of pick up to receive supplies. The face masks being distributed have been donated to the County of Rockland; no taxpayer dollars were spent on these supplies.