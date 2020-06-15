Clarkstown PD reports suicide

FROM CLARKSTOWN PD

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive male party at 5 Dutch Ct. in West Nyack. Upon the officers arrival they were directed by family members to a bedroom where an adult male, age 26, was observed and pronounced deceased by Rockland Paramedic Services.

A note was located in the room that advised first responders of a possible chemical induced suicide, at this time the West Nyack FD and Rockland Conty Hazmat unit were requested to the scene. A determination was made by them that there were no airborne chemicals or any other safety hazards for the family, first responders or neighbors to be concerned with. The Clarkstown Police are saddened by incidents such as these when a life is lost. We would like to remind everyone that services are available such as, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255 https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/. The investigation is pending and currently being handled by both the Clarkstown Detective Bureau and the R.C. Medical Examiner’s office. The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to please call them at 845-639-5800.