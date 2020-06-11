 STONY POINT LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REVITALIZE LOCAL BUSINESS COMMUNITY 

Stony Point, NY: Stony Point Town Supervisor Jim Monaghan announced today the launching of the effort to revitalize and support the town’s business community.

“Bounce Back Stony Point” is a multi-media campaign designed to encourage local residents to patronize Stony Point businesses of all types when they can. The campaign will involve signs, street banners, window stickers, as well as a website that will provide news update, a directory of businesses and discount coupons offered by participating businesses.

A rally to formally kick-off the campaign will be held at 11 am, Friday, June 12, at Town Hall. The public is welcome to attend but is reminded to observe all safety and social distancing protocols.

“Bounce Back Stony Point is a community effort to encourage our local residents to do their part in helping our Stony Point-based businesses “bounce back” during these trying times,” said Supervisor Monaghan. “As we begin our phased reopenings, now more than ever it’s important to help our businesses get back on their feet.”

“As Rockland County’s smallest town population-wise,” continued Monaghan, “it’s important to remember that the vast majority of our businesses our actually our friends and neighbors. Stony Pointers have a great tradition of coming together during a crisis and I’m confident we’ll come together now, as well.”

Steven Porath, a town resident, as well as executive director of Rockland’s Industrial Development Agency, is chair of the Bounce Back Stony Point Committee. The committee is an ad hoc committee of volunteers made up of town residents. Members of the committee bring expertise in marketing, social media, finance, website design and more.

“Thanks to members of the committee and the support of the town board and town supervisor, we’re in a position to launch a multi-faceted marketing campaign that can hopefully make a difference in how quickly our local businesses can bounce back,” said Porath.

As part of the campaign, residents will be encouraged to visit the website www.bouncebacksp.com. The site will offer reopening updates and related news, a business director and discount coupons offered by participating Stony Point businesses.

“We are a community of friends and neighbors,” added Monaghan, “Bounce Back Stony Point simply provides each of us a reminder and encouragement to offer a helping hand to our local businesses.”