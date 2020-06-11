Rockland MTA Board Member Confirmed by Senate

Frank Borelli, Jr. will serve as Rockland’s voting member

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has announced the appointment of Mr. Frank Borelli, Jr. of Clarkstown as the Rockland County representative to the MTA Board. The New York State Senate confirmed Mr. Borelli’s appointment during yesterday’s session.

Mr. Borelli has been a Rockland County resident for more than 50 years and has served the community as an insurance industry professional, and through several civic and charitable activities and organizations. Borelli serves on many boards, including the Nyack Hospital Foundation, the St. Thomas Aquinas College President’s Council and the Rockland Community Foundation Advisory Board. Borelli has been a member of the New City Rotary Club for more than 30 years and has served his Clarkstown community as a Councilman for the past 13 years.

“I appreciate the governor’s nomination of Borelli and the Senate’s confirmation yesterday,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. “I am thrilled to know that Frank Borelli will be representing us on the MTA Board. I recommended Frank because I know he will not only represent us well, but will be able to effectively articulate Rockland County’s unique position within the MTA service region, being the least served by MTA of any other member of the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District. We look forward to Frank’s advocacy on behalf of Rockland County commuters, businesses and taxpayers.”

Rockland County has a more than $40 million annual value gap between the value of services and funding provided by the MTA and the contributions of Rockland County residents and businesses to the MTA. Rockland County’s representation on the MTA Board is also vital at this time, given the tremendous hardship faced by Rockland County rail commuters who utilize the sub-par service provided by NJ TRANSIT, under contract to Metro-North. Rockland’s MTA Board representative also casts one collective vote with the representatives of Dutchess County, Orange County, and Putnam County, which further limits our voice within the MTA region.

During virtual confirmation hearings before the Senate Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Transportation Committee, Borelli highlighted his experience as a town councilman, and stressed the importance of pushing for a one-seat transit ride from Rockland to Manhattan – something currently unavailable to Rockland commuters.

“I’m very honored to have been recommended by County Executive Ed Day, and nominated by the Governor, to sit on the MTA Board,” said Borelli. “It’s my hope that I can be a strong advocate for Rocklanders who use MTA to get into NYC, and in advocating for service improvements and projects that will one day provide a one-seat ride to the city from Rockland County. I will fight as hard as I can for our fair share of services because I think in a lot of ways we are lacking here, and I want to work toward addressing that.”

Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) said, “Rockland County needs more accessible transit options for our commuters, and Mr. Borelli shares my goal in securing a one-seat ride to Manhattan and a rail over the new bridge. We will certainly work collaboratively on these important transportation projects to increase jobs and spur economic development.”

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) said, “My congratulations to Mr. Borelli for being appointed to the MTA Board, an important post that thousands of my constituents rely on. West-of-Hudson MTA service has been underfunded and neglected for far too long and I look forward to working with Mr. Borelli to both close the value gap for our riders as well as protect local taxpayers.”