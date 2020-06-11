OVER 75 ELECTED OFFICIALS, CANDIDATES, AND ORGANIZATIONS ENDORSE ELIJAH REICHLIN-MELNICK

Over 75 current and former elected officials, candidates, party and community leaders, labor organizations, and progressive groups have now endorsed Elijah Reichlin-Melnick for New York State Senate in District 38. The over 75 endorsements are more than any candidate in the State Senate race, and even more than any candidate running for congress in the much more closely-followed CD-17 race.

Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign now has the support of high profile elected officials including Westchester County Executive George Latimer, State Senator James Skoufis, and Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, along with three current and former town supervisors, seven current and former county legislators, six current and former mayors and dozens of current and former town councilmembers and village trustees. In addition to the endorsements from current and former elected officials and party leaders, 17 labor unions and progressive groups, along with two of the four town Democratic committees in the district (Orangetown and Ossining) have endorsed Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign.

Some of the largest and most respected labor unions in New York State have endorsed Reichlin-Melnick, including 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, and New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). Other key groups that have thrown their weight behind Elijah’s campaign include the New York League of Conservation Voters, Equality New York and the Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats, and progressive groups like Rockland United and True Blue NY. Elijah is also the only candidate in the race that has been designated as a “Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction” by Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety.

“I am proud to have the broadest coalition of support of any candidate running to be the next State Senator for the 38th District. These more than 75 endorsements span Rockland and Westchester Counties and represent the shared belief of our diverse community that we must make New York work for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected,” said Reichlin-Melnick

“I am proud to endorse Elijah Reichlin-Melnick to represent the 38th State Senate District,” said Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Elijah on numerous occasions, both locally and in the State Legislature where he has served as legislative director for my colleague Sen. James Skoufis. Like me, Elijah began his career as a teacher, giving our youth a solid start to a brighter future. Now he will do the same as a State Senator by fixing the foundation aid formula and ensuring that students feel safe in their classrooms. I believe that he will be the fierce advocate our community needs in Albany.”

“As a former State Senator I know what it takes to get things done in Albany, so I know Elijah Reichlin-Melnick is the only candidate in this race with the experience at all levels of government to deliver for the people of the 38th district,” said Westchester County Executive Latimer. “We will need bold progressive ideas and thoughtful legislators to overcome the fallout from the current public health and economic crisis, and Elijah is the only candidate capable of getting legislation passed to benefit the residents of Westchester and Rockland Counties.”

“I enthusiastically endorse Elijah for State Senate,” said State Senator James Skoufis. “Serving as my legislative director, his deep knowledge of policy and commitment to using state government to improve the lives of New Yorkers have been clear. He knows the issues, he knows how to get things done in Albany, and most importantly, he cares passionately about helping people. I can’t think of anyone whose career experiences and personal qualities better qualify him for the job of state senator. I look forward to welcoming him as a colleague next year.”

Reichlin-Melnick is the legislative director for State Sen. James Skoufis, and a Village Trustee in Nyack. He has previously worked as a constituent service specialist and district representative for U.S. Representatives Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, as the executive assistant for former Orangetown Town Supervisor Andy Stewart, as a Hudson Valley regional planner, and as an elementary public school teacher. Reichlin-Melnick is running for the 38th State Senate District which includes the towns of Clarkstown, Orangetown, and Ramapo in Rockland County and the town of Ossining in Westchester County.

A full list of endorsements and more information about Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign is available at www.elijahforsenate.com

Current Endorsers of Elijah Reichlin-Melnick’s State Senate Campaign

State Senator James Skoufis





Westchester County Executive George Latimer





Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee

Tomara Aldrich, Vice Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee

Ivanya Alpert, Former Piermont Village Trustee

Catherine Borgia, Westchester County Legislator, Ossining

Brian Burrell, Past President, Nyack School Board

Marlene Cheatham, Former Ossining Village Trustee

Connie Coker, Former Rockland County Legislator, South Nyack

Bob Daraio, Former Ossining Village Trustee

Fred Devan, Former Piermont Village Trustee

Nicole Doliner, NYS Democratic Committee member and Former Chair, Clarkstown Democratic Committee

Emily Dominguez, Deputy Mayor, Village of Haverstraw

Pastor Jean-Claude Dorcely, President, Haitian Ministerial Alliance of Rockland

Emily Feiner, Former Nyack Village Trustee

Liz Feldman, Ossining Town Councilwoman

Doug Foster, Former Nyack Village Trustee

Bob Fritsche, Ossining Village Trustee

Victoria Gearity, Mayor of Ossining

Julie Goldberg, 2018 candidate for 38th State Senate District

Margaret Grace, Former Piermont Democratic Committee Chair

Michael Grant, Rockland County Legislator

Don Hammond, Mayor of Nyack

Dennis Hardy, Former Mayor of Piermont

Stephanie Hausner, Former Clarkstown Town Councilwoman

Mimi Hoffman, Former South Nyack Democratic Committee Chair

Michael Hogan, Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee

Daniel Jean-Gilles, Former Nyack Village Trustee

Susanne Kernan, Former Pomona Village Trustee Candidate

Thom Kleiner, Former Orangetown Town Supervisor

Steve Knowlton, Former Nyack Village Trustee

Denise Kronstadt, Former Rockland County Legislator, Piermont

Thomasina Laidley-Brown, Chair, Ossining Democratic Committee

Dana Levenberg, Ossining Town Supervisor

Rika Levin, Deputy Mayor, Village of Ossining

Bruce Levine, Former Rockland County Legislator, Montebello

Donna Lightfoot-Cooper, Nyack Village Trustee

Omar Lopez, Ossining Village Trustee

Marie Lorenzini, Nyack Village Trustee

Nancy Low-Hogan, Former Rockland County Legislator, South Nyack

Brendan Monahan, Past President of Westchester County Young Democrats

Vince Monte, Former Chair, Rockland County Democratic Committee

Louise Parker, Deputy Mayor, Village of Nyack

Manuel Quezada, Ossining Village Trustee

Chaim Rose, Chestnut Ridge Village Trustee

Allan Ryff, Former Orangetown Town Councilman

Dan Salmon, Former Orangetown Town Council Candidate

Chris Sanders, Former Mayor of Piermont

Barbara Scheulen, Piermont Democratic Committee Chair and Past President of South Orangetown School Board

Andy Stewart, Former Orangetown Town Supervisor

Karen Tarapata, Mayor of Upper Nyack

Robert Tompkins, Former Orangetown Town Clerk Candidate

Bruce Tucker, Mayor of Piermont

Jordan Turner, Former Chairman, Nyack Democratic Committee

Annmarie Uhl, Former Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee

Grant Valentine, Deputy Mayor, Village of Chestnut Ridge

Paul Van Alstyne, Chestnut Ridge Village Trustee

Dana White, Candidate for Ossining Village Trustee

Richard Wishnie, Former Westchester County Legislator, Briarcliff Manor

Patsy Wooters, Former Suffern Democratic Committee Chair and Former County Legislature Candidate

1199SEIU – United Healthcare Workers East

Association of Commuter Rail Employees

Equality NY PAC

Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats

New York League of Conservation Voters

Moms Demand Action – Gun Sense Candidate Distinction

New Politics

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)

Orangetown Democratic Committee

Ossining Democratic Committee

Rockland County Teachers Association

Rockland United

RWDSU/UFCW LOCAL 338

Teamsters Local 445

Theatrical Teamsters Local 817

True Blue NY

United Scenic Artists Local 829

Westchester Coalition for Legal Abortion PAC – Choice Matters