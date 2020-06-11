OVER 75 ELECTED OFFICIALS, CANDIDATES, AND ORGANIZATIONS ENDORSE ELIJAH REICHLIN-MELNICK

Over 75 current and former elected officials, candidates, party and community leaders, labor organizations, and progressive groups have now endorsed Elijah Reichlin-Melnick for New York State Senate in District 38. The over 75 endorsements are more than any candidate in the State Senate race, and even more than any candidate running for congress in the much more closely-followed CD-17 race.
Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign now has the support of high profile elected officials including Westchester County Executive George Latimer, State Senator James Skoufis, and Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, along with three current and former town supervisors, seven current and former county legislators, six current and former mayors and dozens of current and former town councilmembers and village trustees. In addition to the endorsements from current and former elected officials and party leaders, 17 labor unions and progressive groups, along with two of the four town Democratic committees in the district (Orangetown and Ossining) have endorsed Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign.
Some of the largest and most respected labor unions in New York State have endorsed Reichlin-Melnick, including 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, and New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). Other key groups that have thrown their weight behind Elijah’s campaign include the New York League of Conservation Voters, Equality New York and the Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats, and progressive groups like Rockland United and True Blue NY. Elijah is also the only candidate in the race that has been designated as a “Gun Sense Candidate of Distinction” by Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety.
“I am proud to have the broadest coalition of support of any candidate running to be the next State Senator for the 38th District. These more than 75 endorsements span Rockland and Westchester Counties and represent the shared belief of our diverse community that we must make New York work for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected,” said Reichlin-Melnick
“I am proud to endorse Elijah Reichlin-Melnick to represent the 38th State Senate District,” said Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Elijah on numerous occasions, both locally and in the State Legislature where he has served as legislative director for my colleague Sen. James Skoufis. Like me, Elijah began his career as a teacher, giving our youth a solid start to a brighter future. Now he will do the same as a State Senator by fixing the foundation aid formula and ensuring that students feel safe in their classrooms. I believe that he will be the fierce advocate our community needs in Albany.”
“As a former State Senator I know what it takes to get things done in Albany, so I know Elijah Reichlin-Melnick is the only candidate in this race with the experience at all levels of government to deliver for the people of the 38th district,” said Westchester County Executive Latimer. “We will need bold progressive ideas and thoughtful legislators to overcome the fallout from the current public health and economic crisis, and Elijah is the only candidate capable of getting legislation passed to benefit the residents of Westchester and Rockland Counties.”
“I enthusiastically endorse Elijah for State Senate,” said State Senator James Skoufis. “Serving as my legislative director, his deep knowledge of policy and commitment to using state government to improve the lives of New Yorkers have been clear. He knows the issues, he knows how to get things done in Albany, and most importantly, he cares passionately about helping people. I can’t think of anyone whose career experiences and personal qualities better qualify him for the job of state senator. I look forward to welcoming him as a colleague next year.”
Reichlin-Melnick is the legislative director for State Sen. James Skoufis, and a Village Trustee in Nyack. He has previously worked as a constituent service specialist and district representative for U.S. Representatives Nita Lowey and Eliot Engel, as the executive assistant for former Orangetown Town Supervisor Andy Stewart, as a Hudson Valley regional planner, and as an elementary public school teacher. Reichlin-Melnick is running for the 38th State Senate District which includes the towns of Clarkstown, Orangetown, and Ramapo in Rockland County and the town of Ossining in Westchester County.
A full list of endorsements and more information about Reichlin-Melnick’s campaign is available at www.elijahforsenate.com.
Current Endorsers of Elijah Reichlin-Melnick’s State Senate Campaign
State Senator James Skoufis
Westchester County Executive George Latimer
Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee
Tomara Aldrich, Vice Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee
Ivanya Alpert, Former Piermont Village Trustee
Catherine Borgia, Westchester County Legislator, Ossining
Brian Burrell, Past President, Nyack School Board
Marlene Cheatham, Former Ossining Village Trustee
Connie Coker, Former Rockland County Legislator, South Nyack
Bob Daraio, Former Ossining Village Trustee
Fred Devan, Former Piermont Village Trustee
Nicole Doliner, NYS Democratic Committee member and Former Chair, Clarkstown Democratic Committee
Emily Dominguez, Deputy Mayor, Village of Haverstraw
Pastor Jean-Claude Dorcely, President, Haitian Ministerial Alliance of Rockland
Emily Feiner, Former Nyack Village Trustee
Liz Feldman, Ossining Town Councilwoman
Doug Foster, Former Nyack Village Trustee
Bob Fritsche, Ossining Village Trustee
Victoria Gearity, Mayor of Ossining
Julie Goldberg, 2018 candidate for 38th State Senate District
Margaret Grace, Former Piermont Democratic Committee Chair
Michael Grant, Rockland County Legislator
Don Hammond, Mayor of Nyack
Dennis Hardy, Former Mayor of Piermont
Stephanie Hausner, Former Clarkstown Town Councilwoman
Mimi Hoffman, Former South Nyack Democratic Committee Chair
Michael Hogan, Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee
Daniel Jean-Gilles, Former Nyack Village Trustee
Susanne Kernan, Former Pomona Village Trustee Candidate
Thom Kleiner, Former Orangetown Town Supervisor
Steve Knowlton, Former Nyack Village Trustee
Denise Kronstadt, Former Rockland County Legislator, Piermont
Thomasina Laidley-Brown, Chair, Ossining Democratic Committee
Dana Levenberg, Ossining Town Supervisor
Rika Levin, Deputy Mayor, Village of Ossining
Bruce Levine, Former Rockland County Legislator, Montebello
Donna Lightfoot-Cooper, Nyack Village Trustee
Omar Lopez, Ossining Village Trustee
Marie Lorenzini, Nyack Village Trustee
Nancy Low-Hogan, Former Rockland County Legislator, South Nyack
Brendan Monahan, Past President of Westchester County Young Democrats
Vince Monte, Former Chair, Rockland County Democratic Committee
Louise Parker, Deputy Mayor, Village of Nyack
Manuel Quezada, Ossining Village Trustee
Chaim Rose, Chestnut Ridge Village Trustee
Allan Ryff, Former Orangetown Town Councilman
Dan Salmon, Former Orangetown Town Council Candidate
Chris Sanders, Former Mayor of Piermont
Barbara Scheulen, Piermont Democratic Committee Chair and Past President of South Orangetown School Board
Andy Stewart, Former Orangetown Town Supervisor
Karen Tarapata, Mayor of Upper Nyack
Robert Tompkins, Former Orangetown Town Clerk Candidate
Bruce Tucker, Mayor of Piermont
Jordan Turner, Former Chairman, Nyack Democratic Committee
Annmarie Uhl, Former Chair, Orangetown Democratic Committee
Grant Valentine, Deputy Mayor, Village of Chestnut Ridge
Paul Van Alstyne, Chestnut Ridge Village Trustee
Dana White, Candidate for Ossining Village Trustee
Richard Wishnie, Former Westchester County Legislator, Briarcliff Manor
Patsy Wooters, Former Suffern Democratic Committee Chair and Former County Legislature Candidate
1199SEIU – United Healthcare Workers East
Association of Commuter Rail Employees
Equality NY PAC
Hudson Valley Stonewall Democrats
New York League of Conservation Voters
Moms Demand Action – Gun Sense Candidate Distinction
New Politics
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)
Orangetown Democratic Committee
Ossining Democratic Committee
Rockland County Teachers Association
Rockland United
RWDSU/UFCW LOCAL 338
Teamsters Local 445
Theatrical Teamsters Local 817
True Blue NY
United Scenic Artists Local 829
Westchester Coalition for Legal Abortion PAC – Choice Matters