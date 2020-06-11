HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFERS FREE MOSQUITO DUNKS TO KEEP POOLS & OUTDOOR SPAS MOSQUITO FREE

Help to control the mosquitoes on your property

To help county residents reduce the number of mosquitoes on their property, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce the availability of free Mosquito Dunks for the 2020 Season.

Mosquito Dunks are small, donut-shaped objects that float on the water’s surface and release bacteria that kill mosquitoes in their larval stage in water before they become flying, biting adults. They are for use in closed or unused private swimming pools and spas and are effective for approximately 30 days. A single dunk will treat an area of about 100 square feet.always follow the label instructions when using Mosquito Dunks® or any other pesticide. It is important to know the approximate dimensions of your pool/spa to ensure that you get the proper number of dunks for effective treatment.

Mosquito Dunks will be available, free of charge, for curbside pickup at the Robert L. Yeager Health Complex, 50 Sanatorium Road in Pomona. The giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12 and will continue every Tuesday from 2 – 3 p.m. and every Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. until October 30 or while supplies last. Please park in the lot in front of the main entrance to Building A, across from the fenced courtyard area. Follow signs to the designated pickup location and make sure to wear a mask or other cloth face covering. Please note that giveaway dates, times, and locations are subject to change without advance notice. Any changes will be posted on the Health Department’s website. Please visit http://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/environmental-health/mosquito-control/, download and print a 2020 DUNK GIVEAWAY FORM and bring the completed and signed form to the pickup location at one of the day(s)/time(s) listed above.

“The Mosquito Dunks giveaway is a perfect way for all of us to take action to help control the mosquito population and protect ourselves and the community from vector-borne diseases. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free mosquito control products. Also, to help keep your property mosquito-free, be sure to check around your property for any items that can hold water and get rid of the items or empty the water and scrub the objects at least once a week,” said Dr. Ruppert.

For questions or more information, call the Health Department at 845-364-3173 or visit https://bit.ly/2aXY0E4.