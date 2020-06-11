Down to Earth Living Awards Two $500 Scholarships to North Rockland High School Graduates

For the past 26 years, Down to Earth Living has been providing scholarships to North Rockland High School graduates. This year’s recipients of the $500 awards are Temilola Asekun who will attend Temple University in the Fall and Isabella Palamaro who will attend Valparaiso University.

“Down to Earth is delighted to offer two deserving students with an award that will help them continue on their path toward their futures. Helping young people in our community realize their dreams is an important part of our company’s mission,” stated Risa Hoag, spokesperson for the company.

There are five criteria the business uses to determine the winners each year. First and foremost is academic performance which is based upon GPA and other available test scores, followed by participation in extracurricular activities, applications and club memberships and community service. A topical essay chosen by Down to Earth Living is required to demonstrate the student’s ability to communicate and the student must also show the specific goal-directed activities taken toward achieving his or her future career. Financial need is also taken into consideration.

For more information about how to apply for this scholarship for 2021, please visit www.dteliving.com.