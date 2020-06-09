Why Police Officers Should Consider Completing a BA in Policing?

Police officers support victims of crime, protect the public from criminal activity and provide the public with any reassurance they need. They work alongside members of the community to:

Reduce the threat of terrorism

Maintain public order through combatting organised crime

Reduce anti-social behavior

Offer support and advice

Police officers work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to make sure we are safe in our homes and in our communities. It is an extremely prestigious job, but it can also be extremely difficult. People’s lives are in your hands, which can place a huge amount of stress and responsibility on your shoulders, but overall it’s a highly respectable and rewarding career.

There are a number of advantages to being a police officer, including the ability to protect people, save lives, and the comradery, but what happens if you fancy a change of career or if you want to progress up the career ladder? This is where completing a BA in Policing comes in handy. Keep reading below to find out more about this course and why you should consider completing it:

Why Consider a BA in Policing?

A BA in Policing can open up a whole number of career opportunities for you. You will use the skills and experience you’ve gained as a police officer alongside the understanding of:

Investigative technique

Justice

Critical thinking skills

Problem-solving skills

This will all help you to serve communities better and will also help improve your career opportunities. Click here to find out why you need professional experience before starting your BA in Policing.

What Career Opportunities Will a BA in Policing Provide Me With?

A BA in Policing can help you advance in a number of careers including:

Corporate security – A BA in policing will give you the knowledge and skills you need to protect others while organising and offering security services in corporate settings Parole/probation officer – probation officers meet with ex-criminals to see how well they are meeting their goals and to find out whether they’re complying with the terms of their probation. They work with ex-criminals to help them turn their lives around. Corrections officer – correctional officers work in correctional facilities to help keep other officers, the inmates, the staff and the community safe. Special constable – special constables are given more responsibilities than a normal police officer in the force. You may choose to become part of campus security, an explosives disposal technician, offer executive protection or provide security in a court. Policy advisor/analyst – policy analysts look at stats, trends and studies and offer recommendations on how to make the police service more effective and stronger. Private investigator – if you like the idea of being your own boss, then this could be the career progression opportunity for you. You will be able to work one-on-one with customers to help others, solve crimes and discover impropriety. Fraud investigator – you can work for an insurance company, government, etc. where you’ll be expected to investigate suspected fraudulent activity. Border security officer – you can help to keep Canadian citizens and the borders safe by checking incoming packages, people and products. Conservation officer – you can help to protect the environment and wildlife from people who want to steal the country’s natural resources or beauty. Loss prevention specialist – you will develop procedures, stop retail theft and execute loss prevention strategies.

A Degree is More Than a Piece of Paper

A degree is way more than a simple piece of paper; it shows employers that you’ve combined your experience in the police force with a strong education to become a better, more dynamic and a more effective police officer.

Research has shown that officers who have a BA in Policing:

Have better problem-solving skills than regular police officers

Can de-escalate tensions when they arise instead of using force

Have a wide range of skills which make them better at their role

Have better investigation skills which means they’re better at solving crimes

Experience of working as a member of the police force should never be undervalued; however, completing a degree will help you to learn things that you can’t learn on the job. During your degree, you’ll learn skills which you’ll be able to transfer to your job as a police officer. The more experience and training you have behind you, the more likely you’ll be considered for promotion or a specialist role in law enforcement.

If you think that you’re too old to complete a degree, then you’re wrong. Undertaking a degree when you are older can open up a number of highly paid career opportunities, even after you’ve retired from the force. If you’re a police officer who will be retiring in the next 10 years, then it’s important to remember that you can still benefit from completing a BA in Policing.

A BA in Policing Can Fit Around Your Career

A BA in Policing can be completed in your free time from the comfort of your own home. This degree is a flexible and convenient way to further your career in the future.

The BA in Policing is designed for officers who have a year’s worth of professional experience and are:

Police officers employed by a First Nations Police Service

Employed by or retired from a law enforcement organisation

Employed by or retired from the police service

A special constable who is employed by a government agency and who is accountable to and authorised by the appropriate jurisdiction legislation.

As a member of the police force, you are constantly expected to be a leader. Leaders in the police force are continually looking for ways to better themselves in order to take care of their local communities. Completing a BA in policing will give you all the knowledge and skills you need to advance in your role. It will give you everything you need to meet your goals and stand out from the competition. Why not apply for a BA in Policing and gain the edge you need when it comes to applying for leadership roles?