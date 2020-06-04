Veterans Memorial Association of Congers Inc.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Memorial Day, VMA of Congers were honored to salute those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. The mission of the VMA is to perpetuate the memory of those who served in the Armed Forces of the United States in any war in which the United States has been involved. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the traditional VMA Congers Memorial Day Parade from occurring, but the VMA did not forget to honor local veterans who passed during 2019.