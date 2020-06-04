Town of Clarkstown Summer Camp Programs Cancelled

The Town of Clarkstown announced the cancellation of the town’s youth summer camps for the 2020 summer season. The decision to cancel the camp program was based on a number of factors, but the lack of guidance from state regulators and an overarching concern over the health and safety of children and camp staff were chief among them. In addition to staffing, health and safety issues, the town would also be unable to rely upon the use of school facilities that usually host the majority of camps, due to Governor Cuomo’s mandate that schools must operate remotely over the summer. “The decision to cancel this year’s camps was not an easy one, but with fewer camp locations available and the many questions that remain unanswered about safely operating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to err on the side of caution and unfortunately cancel camps for the 2020 summer season,” Superintendent of Recreation & Parks Elaine Apfelbaum said.