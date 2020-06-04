Rockland County Announces “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Jeremy Schulman, Director of Purchasing Paul J. Brennan and Director of Fire and Emergency Services Chris Kear announce the “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program, which will provide protective face masks to small businesses and nonprofits in Rockland County to assist with reopening and sustaining business operations.

“As the Mid-Hudson Region and Rockland County have now entered Phase 1, we want to do everything possible to help our local businesses open safely and remain open. We understand that there is on-going demand for personal protective equipment and the ‘ROCK GOV – FACE COV’ Program will provide free face coverings to small businesses as they welcome back employees,” said County Executive Day.

To be eligible for the “ROCK GOV – FACE COV” Program small businesses must employ one (1) to 20 full-time equivalent employees and must be a for-profit or non-profit incorporated organization with majority of operations located in Rockland County. Each business or non-profit will receive 100 face masks.

In order to receive face masks, a representative of each small business must submit a Request Form which can be completed here http://rcklnd.us/facecovform. All submissions will receive a confirmation email.

Businesses that place requests online will be able to pick up their face masks at the following distribution location on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Rockland County Fire Training Center

35 Firemen’s Memorial Dr. – Front Parking Lot

Pomona, NY 10970

The deadline for application submissions is Tuesday, June 2, 2020, no later than 5 p.m. For more information, please visit www.RocklandGov.com or call 845-364-2171.

Supply distribution is through online registration only. No walk-ins will be allowed. Recipients must present a valid driver’s license at time of pick up in order to receive supplies. The face masks being distributed have been donated to the County of Rockland; no taxpayer dollars were spent on the supplies being distributed.