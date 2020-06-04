Legislator Jobson: ‘Our Food Pantries & Volunteers Are Making A Difference Every Day And Deserve Our Gratitude’

Jobson Works To Get Grocery Bags To Aid Feeding Efforts

North Rockland Food Pantry Now Serving 106 Families Weekly

New City, NY (May 29, 2020) – Across Rockland County, the financial impact of the pandemic shutdown has left thousands of seniors, individuals and families wondering where their next meal is coming from – and scores of local food pantries and volunteers have stepped up to help.

“While the shutdown has interrupted the ability of many of our neighbors to put food on the table, our local pantries have been there to help,” Rockland County Legislator Doug Jobson said. “Countless volunteers have unloaded deliveries of fresh food and provisions, filled grocery bags and distributed food so that no one goes hungry.”

Legislator Jobson was contacted by a representative of the North Rockland Food Pantry, which was in desperate need of reusable bags with handles. The volunteers, some of whom are older, must carry groceries from the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church upstairs for outside distribution to those in need.

The pantry estimated it would cost an additional $2 to feed each person if bags had to be purchased – adding more than $200 per week to the cost of providing food, a cost the pantry cannot afford.

The all-volunteer-run pantry has seen a large increase in the number of those experiencing food insecurity since the pandemic shutdown. It currently serves about 106 families each week.

Legislator Jobson reached out to the Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority, which offered 100 reusable bags with handles last week. He also reached out to the Rockland County Planning Department, which offered some 200 bags it received through the Census 2020 program. Legislator Jobson picked up the bags and delivered them to the pantry Wednesday to ensure a swift delivery.

“I want to thank the Solid Waste Management Authority and the county Planning Department for their donations,” Legislator Jobson said. “I also want to thank every food pantry, as well as the many volunteers who have aided their good work, these past two months. We can help each other through this crisis, and I encourage everyone to try to lend a hand, because no matter how large or small, every effort will have a positive impact on our community.”

Fast Facts: Rockland County Food Pantries & Feeding Programs

There are more than 40 food pantries and feeding programs throughout Rockland

Before the pandemic, they collectively served more than 300,000 meals per month

The majority of the pantries and feeding programs are staffed by volunteers with very limited funding

Donations are always wanted, and many opportunities are available to support the pantries and feeding programs

Source: Rockland Community Against Hunger

How To Get Food:

If you or someone you know is in need of food, please visit the Rockland Community Against Hunger website at http://www.Rocklandhunger. org/ to find a food pantry or feeding program near you. Information is updated regularly as to when the pantries are open. You can also call RCAH at (845) 268-8034. Always call a specific pantry or feeding program in advance to make sure it is open and that you meet any eligibility requirements.