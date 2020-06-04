CLARKSTOWN NORTH DECISION DAY PARADE HELD ON JUNE 1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

Clarkstown High School North [CHSN] senior class of 2020 had their senior prom and graduation stolen by the pandemic – as a result they had to improvise. CHSN teachers, parents, friends and family left their homes, came outside, wore masks, and cheered CHSN seniors during the “Decision Day Parade” held on Monday. Seniors wrote the names of the colleges they would attend in the fall on their cars as they drove in parade formation through downtown New City. The parade route extended from CHSN Annex Building to the Rockland County Courthouse and then along Main Street until dispersing at Michael J Higgins Funeral home. Debbie, “the Cheer Mom,” brought smoke cans of purple and yellow – CHSN’s school colors.