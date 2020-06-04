Annual County Executive Forum to Be Held June 9 Via Zoom

Local residents have the unique opportunity to hear directly from regional County Executives during the Annual County Executive Forum on Tuesday, June 9. The event, which is sponsored by the Palisades Institute, will take place via Zoom because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Three local County Executives are scheduled to participate in the forum: Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus.

The county executives will update residents on the counties’ response to COVID-19 and take questions from participants. The forum is free and will be held from 8:30 – 10 a.m. You must register in advance at www.dc.edu/countyexec2020/ or call 845-848-7806. Registrants will then be emailed the Zoom information prior to June 9. The County Executive Forum has been sponsored by the Palisades Institute and held annually since 2005.