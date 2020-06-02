HILLCREST MAN CHARGED WITH DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN VALLEY COTTAGE

Williams has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree (felony); criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony); and criminal contempt in the first degree (felony). Rockland County Executive Assistant District Attorneys Stephen Moore and Nabeela McLeod are prosecuting the case. Clarkstown Justice David Ascher remanded Williams to Rockland County Jail.

Video of Clarkstown PD press conference can be seen here: