HILLCREST MAN CHARGED WITH DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN VALLEY COTTAGE

32-year-old man remanded to County Jail after virtual arraignment
Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announces the virtual arraignment of the suspect in Monday’s double homicide in Valley Cottage. Robert C. Williams III, 32, of Hillcrest, NY, was arraigned on second degree murder charges Saturday by way of video conferencing.
District Attorney Walsh said, “As we struggle living through a pandemic, the very core of Rockland’s way of life was rocked on May 26 upon hearing the news that Wanda Castor and her daughter, Kathleen Castor were brutally slain in a senseless act of rage and violence. Our sympathies go out to their family and most importantly to baby Anastasia, who was left at the scene unharmed but without a mother and grandmother. Rockland will not stand for these acts of violence. We will ensure justice is served. I commend the fantastic work of the Clarkstown Police Department and all the other agencies working to bring justice to this family.”
Williams has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree (felony); criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony); and criminal contempt in the first degree (felony). Rockland County Executive Assistant District Attorneys Stephen Moore and Nabeela McLeod are prosecuting the case. Clarkstown Justice David Ascher remanded Williams to Rockland County Jail.
