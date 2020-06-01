Is it OK to Post Details of My Car Accident on Social Media?

You have every reason to be stressed and anxious after a car accident. The unexpected costs, the effects on your schedule, and the possible health emergency can all combine to make it a disaster for you, especially when it’s distracting you from other urgent issues you need to address at work or in your life. However, no matter how overwhelmed you feel, you should think twice before going online to complain and share information about your accident with the whole world. Instead, you should try to go to close friends or family you can trust and vent to them. Even if you believe your privacy settings will protect you, you should understand that your posts may still be seen.

While it can be hard to think of the long-term when the accident has just happened and you’re trying to get your bearings, you should be mindful of the possible consequences that come with oversharing on social media. When it comes to a car accident, all sharing is oversharing because anything you say may come back to haunt you in court. Instead of taking your complaints to social media, you may want to consider taking them to a personal injury attorney who specializes in car accidents. They can tell you what evidence you need to gather to prove your case and make recommendations.

Being Prepared to Take It to Court

If insurance doesn’t pay for all of your damages, or your injuries from the accident end up getting worse and worse and the medical bills stack up, you want to reserve the right to seek compensation in a court of law. To ask for compensation, you will need to establish the facts of the accident and the exact injuries you suffered. Proving fault in a car accident means showing exactly how the other driver caused everything.

You need pictures of your car, a record of where exactly it happened, and everything else you can gather after the accident. If your statement on social media contradicts what you say in court, you could lose out on the reward you otherwise may have been entitled to. Even something as simple as an apology could be interpreted as an admission of guilt that would make the accident appear to be your fault.

When You Can Sue

If you believe your injuries were caused by another driver’s negligence, you may be able to hold them liable in court. Some common causes of driver negligence include:

Distracted driving

Drunk driving

Reckless driving

Speeding

You can’t wait too long after an accident to file a claim. You have a limited amount of time after an injury in which you can file a lawsuit. That’s the statute of limitations, which is usually two or three years, although it depends on the specifics of each case and the state where you live. If you wait until this window has closed, you won’t be able to fight your claim.

Getting Help from a Lawyer

Do you really need a lawyer for a car accident? While representing yourself in court is perfectly legal, it’s not the best option. Attorneys have experience negotiating with insurance companies, and they won’t let you settle for less than the true value of your case. The process of fighting for your just compensation can be stressful and complicated. Fortunately, you don’t have to figure it all out on your own. Keep an extensive record of everything that happens and all of your expenses, stay off of social media, and find a lawyer when you’re ready to evaluate your options and put a case together.