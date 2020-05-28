Violation of NYS Public Health Law

On Monday May 25, 2020, Stony Point Police received calls from several residents in the Tiorati Trails development advising of a large gathering, as well as parking and noise complaints. When officers initially responded they observed some vehicles parked in the area of 6 Perrins Peak Road but observed no unreasonably loud music or illegally parked vehicles. After responding back to the area, following additional complaints, officers observed several vehicles parked in the area obstructing traffic and fire hydrants. They made contact with the homeowner and while speaking to the homeowner they observed several individuals on the property. The owner was advised of the NYS Public Health Law with regard to the Governors Executive order and he was warned to shut the party down. After approximately one hour and assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department the party was shut down by responding officers and those in attendance left the area. The listed defendant was charged with the above listed charges and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on June 11, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer said charges.