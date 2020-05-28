St. Anthony Youth Ministry Food Drive for People to People

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos submitted by Jeannine Rippa

On Sunday, May 24, from 10 am – 2 pm, the Youth Ministry of St. Anthony Church, Nanuet, held contact-less food drive for People to People, in the back parking lot of St. Anthony School, 34 W Nyack Rd, Nanuet. Donors simply drove to the School parking lot and opened their car trunks. Members of the St. Anthony Youth Ministry took the donations from the car and socially distanced donation boxes on the school floor. People to People is Rockland County’s largest food pantry. Its mission is to help Rocklanders through difficult times with dignity. Contact People to People at 845-623-4900, 121 West Nyack Rd., Nanuet.