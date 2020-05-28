Homicide in Valley Cottage

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating a double homicide, involving two adult females that occurred in their residence, which is a cottage in the rear of 104 Lake Rd., Valley Cottage. The facts known to us at this time lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any immediate danger. At approximately 7:10 a.m., on today’s date, the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a private residence in the rear of 104 Lake Rd., at which time two adult females were found deceased from what appear to be gunshot wounds. The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact them at 845-639-5800. The Clarkstown Police Department will conduct a joint press conference today at 2 p.m. with both the Clarkstown Police Department and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office in regards to developments in the homicide. The press conference will take place at Clarkstown Police Department Headquarters located at 20 Maple Ave., New City.