Boy Scout Troop 29 placed flags at Gethsemane Cemetery on Sunday, May 24, 2020

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Boy Scout Troop 29 placed over 360 new flags along the graves of Veterans buried at Gethsemane Cemetery, Rockland Lake, Congers, N.Y. Due to social distancing protocols, the Boy Scouts were unable to invite other groups, such as the Girl Scouts, to participate.

Left to right in photo: Eagle Scout Charlie Hayden (18), Thomas Michael Jr. (17) and Nicholas Meriwether Fantry (17) were among the Troop 29 Boy Scouts that placed flags by the graves who those who gave their lives in service to Our Country.

Kristine Hayden, from Congers, removes the old, tattered flags from their sticks so that the worn flags may be sent for proper flag disposal.

Thomas Battestin (15), from Congers, practices proper flag etiquette.

Photos submitted by Jeannine Rippa, New City