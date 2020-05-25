Police & Patrol Officer Civil Service Examination on September 26 

The County of Rockland is now accepting applications from candidates interested in a rewarding career in law enforcement in Rockland County. A written competitive examination for the Civil Service positions of Police Officer and Patrol Officer is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 26. There are also examinations for Spanish, French/Creole and Yiddish speaking Officers. If interested, applications to take the examination must be received by Wednesday, July 15. “A career in law enforcement will change your life,” said County Executive Ed Day. “I am proud to have started out as a beat cop in Washington Heights before working my way up to become an NYPD police commander and Chief of Detectives for the City of Baltimore. Serving your community as a member of law enforcement is a special way of caring for them. I urge any resident with the spirit of service to take this examination.”
How to Apply:
-
Apply On-Line: https://
mycivilservice.rocklandgov. com/exams
-
Apply by Mail:
Rockland County Department of Personnel
50 Sanatorium Road, Building A, 7th Floor, Pomona, NY 10970
-
-
Application Fee: $30
General Information on taking a civil service examination in Rockland County is available here: https://mycivilservice.
rocklandgov.com/
The test, which is the first step in the process of becoming a police officer, is administered by the Rockland County Department of Personnel. Full eligibility requirements and other exam specific related information is available here:http://rocklandgov.com/
departments/personnel/ policepatrol-officer-exam/
If you have questions please contact the Rockland County Department of Personnel at (845) 364-3737 or by email at RCPersonnel@co.rockland.ny.
us
*The September 26, 2020, exam date is subject to change based on the current health crisis. Applicants are encouraged to periodically check the Department of Personnel’s Police/Patrol Officer Exam FAQ page:http://rocklandgov.com/
departments/personnel/ policepatrol-officer-exam/