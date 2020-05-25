County Executive’s Corner: “Memorial Day”

By County Executive Ed Day

As we approach the most solemn day on the American calendar, it is important that we remember those that gave all in protection and service to this country and the freedoms we cherish. It is thanks to their sacrifice that we can enjoy the liberties we have in this great country of ours.

Despite the challenges we are facing right now and the lack of large in person Memorial Day services, those who have made the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten. Those who perished and those who came home leaving their friends behind will never be forgotten. We understand your service and understand your sacrifice.

We welcome anyone who wants to pay their respects to our fallen heroes to drive through either of the Rockland County owned Veterans Cemeteries as they will be open throughout the Memorial Day weekend to allow for visitation.

The Frederick W. Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 220 Brick Church Road, Spring Valley, NY, is open every day from sunrise to sunset.

The Gary Onderdonk Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located on the grounds of Rockland Community College (RCC) will be open from 8 am – 4 pm on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, and from 7 am – 4 pm on Monday, May 25. Visitors should use the entrance on College Avenue to access the cemetery.

We know that people come from near and far to visit the final resting places of their loved ones but regardless of that fact our Facilities Management team will ensure all of the veterans buried here are remembered and honored by placing an American flag on each of their graves by the end of this week.

For those who wish to visit, residents are required to maintain social distancing and if they are able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.

Here are two important resources if you wish to locate the grave of a veteran who has passed away:

• To locate a grave at any Rockland County Veterans Cemetery, search the Rockland County Clerk’s Digital Document System: https://cotthosting.com/NYRocklandExternal

• To locate a grave using the United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Gravesite locator visit: https://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/

On this solemn day our message is simple, here in Rockland County we will always honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for ours. May God bless each of them, their families, friends and neighbors.