Horse Races to Stay This Year: Preakness Stakes Horse Racing Odds Will Not Disappoint

Horse racing is one of the most celebrated sports in history where a huge number of crowds are expected to attend. This sport can’t also escape the danger brought by the Coronavirus outbreak. It is why some of the races were canceled, and others were postponed at a later date this year.

The movement and cancellation of sporting events have brought a little disappointment to many fans this year. Also, the economy and business of sports betting are quite affected because betting games declined for the past few months. However, the sports industry has stressed out that health and welfare must be prioritized first before their profit.

While it’s true that some sports were not happening until next year, horse racing games, especially in the United States, are still saddling up in a few months. Thus, here are some of the most famous horse racing shows that will still settle later this year, including Preakness odds that bring massive online betting games for sure.

Kentucky Derby

Popularly known as the “Run For The Roses,” the Kentucky Derby is bound to start on September 5, 2020. The Derby happens every May, but because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Churchill Downs Incorporated has decided to move the event to September.

Earlier this year, a series of Derby trails and prep races were accomplished by Derby hopefuls, and some of them already got an official ticket to run in the Derby. As the date got extended this year, both the bettors and the fans can expect a more thrilling game as the horses might come more prepared before they run.

Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes usually happens two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. It also serves as the second installment of the U.S. Triple Crown Series. It is commonly known as the race for the “Black-Eyed Susans.” As a matter of fact, the horses that come successful in the Derby compete in the Preakness Stakes to take a road to the Triple Crown show.

Although the Preakness Stakes comes after the Derby, the Stronach Group, which owns the Preakness, has not announced a final date when it will occur. However, they are continuously working with the government and the horse racing community to possibly come up with the exact date for the Preakness Stakes to settle.

Belmont Stakes

Nicknamed as the “Run For The Carnations,” the Belmont Stakes serves as the final showdown for the Triple Crown Series, which settles two weeks after the Preakness Stakes. It is expected that the racehorse who won both the Derby and the Preakness will compete in the Belmont to contend for a chance of clinching the Triple Crown.

The same with the Preakness Stakes, the NYRA (New York Racing Association), which supervises the Belmont Stakes, will make this racing event happen this year, but there is no final date announced as of this time. NYRA hopes that the Coronavirus will be contained as soon as possible so they can decide the exact date for the Belmont Stakes to push through.

Haskell Invitational Stakes

The Haskell Invitational Stakes is a Grade 1 horse racing competition open for invited and qualified three-year-old thoroughbreds. This settles at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey. The racehorses are saddling in a one ⅛ mile dirt track hoping to win a $1,010,000 purse prize.

According to the Haskell Invitational Stakes owners, the racing event will take place in the same field on July 18, 2020. However, the team is highly advised to observe proper social distancing and high precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. In fact, no spectators are expected to grace the show, and only online betting is allowed.

Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup Challenge 2020 is expected to settle on November 6 and 7, 2020. Last year, the Breeders’ Cup took place at Santa Anita; however, this year, it will happen at Keeneland Racecourse. It is also a Grade 1 horse racing showdown with a series of individual races that come in different categories. Every year, the Breeders’ Cup holds a purse prize between $1 – $6 million. Most of the strongest colts and fillies are competing in the Breeders’ Cup not only to earn but also to boost their horse racing form.

Takeaway

Horse racing events may have faced a lot of movement this year when it comes to the date; however, the fans and the bettors can expect more exciting betting games. Thus, as you continuously take the safety measures while staying at home to avoid the Coronavirus, you can look forward to the horse racing games mentioned above and participate in the upcoming online wagering games it holds.