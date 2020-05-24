During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Partners Health Plan Provides Vital Support and Services for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Partners Health Plan is a non-profit, person-centered health plan created to specifically support people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) including autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and traumatic brain injury. PHP manages a specialized population, many of whom are considered high-risk for COVID-19 because of their age or medical comorbidities. During these unprecedented times, PHP’s top priority is ensuring a continuation of services to all members, utilizing remote connections and telemedicine to maintain social distancing.

By combining coverage and provider networks for Medicare, Medicaid and IDD services, members are provided with a cohesive, easy-to-navigate and individualized plan of care that will be managed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing from the support and experience of its long-established and trusted sponsor agencies: NYSARC and ADAPT Community Network (formerly United Cerebral Palsy of New York City), which are both leading providers of programs and services for people with developmental disabilities, Partners Health Plan is the premier health/IDD services plan in New York State.

“We are dedicated to keeping each of our participants healthy, happy and as independent as possible during this challenging time,” said Kerry Delaney, CEO of Partners Health Plan. “Working in close collaboration with families and other members of the community, we will continue the proud NYSARC/ADAPT tradition of supporting the unique needs and wishes of the individuals in their care, fully integrating their supports and services, advocating on their behalf, and assisting participants throughout their lives. Our goals are lofty, but so are the expectations of the people we are committed to supporting.”

In order to maintain an exceptional standard of care, Partners Health Plan’s two-person care coordination team conducts meetings virtually and supports members in obtaining appropriate person-centered services such as medical, vision and pharmaceutical needs as well as benefits such as durable medical equipment, telehealth, self-direction, home care, community habilitation, residential supports, transportation and much more. The PHP team coordinates and communicates with members, their families and their providers (doctors, residences, day programs, etc.) to ensure quality healthcare and services.

Covering so much more than health care, Partners Health Plan Partners is committed to providing members with the life they choose. PHP developed the PAL PROGRAM that connects members to their local community. By fostering connections and developing friendships, individuals participating in the program are able to develop friendships through shared interests, thus improving their quality of life. During this new era of social distancing, many people are wondering, “How can I stay busy during this time?” PHP is sensitive to the fact that many people have lost their connections to their peers and outside world since day programs and other community sites have closed. To help create a sense of normalcy, PHP is building a resource center to keep people connected and provide online opportunities like virtual tours of local museums, dance videos, art videos, Pinterest recipes and more.

The following individuals are eligible to join Partners Health Plan:

Are over the age of 21

Have active Medicaid and Medicare

Are eligible for OPWDD (Office for People with Developmental Disabilities) Waiver services.

Reside in our service area (Currently nine counties: Rockland, Westchester, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk).

To learn more about enrolling in PHP Care Complete FIDA-IDD Plan, please call the Participant Services staff seven days a week at 1-855-747-5483 or TTY/TDD: 711 or visit www.phpcares.org.

PHP Care Complete FIDA-IDD is a managed care plan that contracts with Medicare and the NY State Department of Health (Medicaid) to provide benefits to participants through the Fully Integrated Duals Advantage for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (FIDA-IDD) Demonstration. The state of NY Has created a Participant Ombudsman Program called the Independent Consumer Advocacy Network (ICAN) to provide participants free, confidential assistance on any services offered by Partners Health Plan. ICAN may be reached toll-free at 1-844-614-880 (TTY users call 711, then follow prompts to dial 844-614-8800) or online at icannys.org.