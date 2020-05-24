5 Medical Services that Can Be Done Virtually

The Covid-19 virus has been spreading at a rapid pace claiming many lives across the world. With social distancing being the only option to combat this pandemic, people have nothing else to do but stay at home.

Until things settle down, it is best to avoid visiting hospitals and doctors unless it is necessary. That doesn’t mean you don’t seek treatment for whatever you are suffering from, especially if it is treatable. There are medical services that you can virtually use without leaving the comfort of your home.

Although the concept is relatively new, telehealth is becoming more common around the world, especially during these times when people cannot leave their homes. More healthcare providers are designing new websites that facilitate the transfer and exchange of information between patients and doctors.

Store and Forward

Telehealth networking allows you to store all of your documentation in electronic format. These documents include your health history that you can send to healthcare providers. With the implementation of using online healthcare networks, it is becoming useful for people in rural areas who do not have easy access to quality health care services. You can consult any specialist in any part of the world, using a telehealth service.

Remote Patient Monitoring

Finding a telehealth service is essential if you have elderly relatives who need constant monitoring. Even if they live by themselves, this service will help to ensure their safety and give your peace of mind, without having to constantly worry about their health.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) involves the use of mobile medical devices that will collect your health data and transfer it to a healthcare professional electronically. The collection of health data and transferring is all done in real-time. The data that is collected includes your vital signs, your blood pressure and heart rate, blood sugar levels, and your weight. In most cases, all that you need to do is install a telehealth software application on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Apart from seniors and high-risk patients, RPM is also useful for patients who require chronic or post-discharge treatment. The technology can also be useful for substance-abuse patients who are in withdrawal and those receiving infertility treatment. A few devices and programs that use RPM technology include:

Blood pressure or heart-rate monitors

Glucose meters that check blood-sugar levels

Continuous surveillance monitors for seniors and patients with dementia

Diet-logging programs that keep track of caloric intake

RMP applications also help in analyzing the data and suggesting treatment recommendations.

Online Consultation

Telehealth services can help you connect with any doctor or licensed healthcare professional across the world. Through the use of your smartphone or computer, you have convenient and secure access to medical professionals. You can also consult a specialist through a telehealth provider as well as get your prescription without having to physically go to a doctor’s office.

The program also allows for a live two-way video conference between you and your healthcare provider. It is a cost-effective service that reduces the stress of patients by eliminating the need for a commute to your physician’s office as well as keeping you safe at home. Telehealth services also help healthcare providers see more patients in less time while still giving quality care.

Online Therapy

If you need treatment to help with your anxiety, depression, or any other mental-health issue, telehealth services are a great option. Many online platforms can pair you up with experienced counselors. Through these online services, a counselor will be able to conduct sessions over the phone, via online chat, or video conferencing. You can get all the information that you want about such platforms by running a Google search on the best online therapy services.

You will probably need to fill out a short questionnaire upon signing up for telehealth. The questionnaire will provide medical professions with details about your medical history as well as your current medical concerns. Based on the information you provide, the service will pair you up with a counselor who will offer you a session in a private online conference room. Online mental health services are safe and maintain a high level of confidentiality. Also, these services are available 24/7, so you have the option to contact a counselor at any from anywhere.

Mobile Health Services

Many smartphone users are now using health-based software applications to maintain a healthy lifestyle and improve their overall health. From your daily water intake and sleep quality to your blood sugar levels, these applications can monitor everything and integrate the information with your health records. Mobile health services are very popular among health-conscious people who want to make sure every morsel of food that goes into their body is healthy. Apart from measuring your caloric intake, most such apps even suggest a proper diet schedule according to your fitness goals.

Make the Most of Telehealth Technology

Whether you want to boost your overall health, improve your lifestyle behavior, or monitor your daily vitals, telehealth has the answer to most medical problems that you face.