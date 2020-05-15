Seven signs that might indicate you have a thyroid issue

It is not uncommon for someone to develop an issue with their thyroid during their lives. In fact, you may know a few people who have said they have an overactive thyroid, and underactive one, or may even have an autoimmune thyroid disease.

What are the symptoms you need to look out for if you think you may also have a problem with your thyroid? These are some of the signs you might need to be aware of – and, if you have any questions or concerns, then speak to your physician.

Tiredness

Feeling fatigued and wanting to spend more time asleep might just be because of a particularly busy time in your life. Yet if you feel so tired that you find yourself sleeping more than usual, you are sleeping at different times, or you can’t get out of bed, then it could indicate that your thyroid hormones aren’t balanced.

High blood pressure

It is more common than you think and can be treated with medication, diet, and exercise. If your prescribed solutions are not working, and you have been diagnosed with hypertension, then you may have an issue separate from your thyroid.

Sudden weight gain

You will know your body – which includes why you may lose or gain weight, and when it happens. Something may be up if you are suddenly gaining weight, and you have been following your regular diet and exercise regime. This is a common occurrence when your thyroid hormones are not right.

You can have a thyroid blood test if you want to check your hormones. You can check for the three main thyroid hormones – which are TSH, T3, and T4 – as well as thyroid antibodies, in the privacy of your own home.

Bowel problems

You may not think of your thyroid if you’ve got digestive issues, but gastrointestinal symptoms are common. With hypothyroidism, you may have long-term or severe constipation that does not respond to remedies or treatment. If you have hyperthyroidism, then you may find you have loose stools, diarrhea, or irritable bowel syndrome.

Cognitive issues

‘Brain fog’ is used to describe cognitive symptoms and is common to hypothyroidism. This may involve:

Difficulty thinking clearly

Forgetfulness

Confusion

Lack of focus

Short- and long-term memory problems

Musculoskeletal problems

You may find you have aches and pains in your muscles and joints if you are hypothyroid, especially in your legs and arms. You may find that you have pain and unusual weakness in your upper arms and calves.

There is also a higher risk you will develop carpal tunnel syndrome in your hands with hypothyroidism – meaning you can have pain and weakness in your fingers, hands, wrists, and forearms. Tarsal tunnel is similar and causes pain and weakness in the toes, feet, ankles, and shins.

Discomfort or abnormalities in the neck or throat

Neck swelling is often a symptom of thyroid issues – yet it can also be a more serious condition, such as certain cancers or infections, so talk to your doctor swiftly if part of your neck is enlarged. If you have a thyroid issue, you may have symptoms such as: