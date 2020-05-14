Nice-Pak Disinfectant Products are Among the First to Test Effectiveness Against Virus Causing COVID-19

Nice-Pak, a leading producer of wet wipes, including disinfecting wipes for consumer markets, announced it is among the first to test its products for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The company, which is headquartered in Orangeburg, is partnering with testing laboratory Microbac for this project.

Nice-Pak’s disinfectant products currently sold under the Nice ‘N Clean and Grime Boss brands (EPA Reg. No. 9480-5), as well as many popular private labels, are on the EPA’s List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 and have been essential products in high demand since the COVID-19 outbreak began. These products will undergo important testing to demonstrate effectiveness against the novel coronavirus.

“Nice-Pak, who developed and commercialized the first disinfecting surface wipes, has been at the forefront of innovation for decades and continues to advance our offerings – which includes testing of current and emerging pathogens – as the need for disinfecting and cleaning products continues to increase,” said Jim Dalton, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Nice-Pak. “Our partnership with Microbac will help us generate the necessary data for submission to the EPA to support claims against SARS-CoV-2, and ensure that our products offer effective solutions to keep people healthy.”

This partnership comes in parallel with sister-company, PDI, who announced its products, used in healthcare, foodservice and other professional environments, are also being tested against the virus by Microbac.

Microbac is a premier contract testing laboratory that offers antimicrobial/antiviral testing for disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitizers and medical devices. It is one of the only testing laboratories in the United States with the required experience and capabilities to test the efficacy of disinfectants against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Protecting the public and frontline healthcare workers against SARS-CoV-2 is an all-hands-on-deck issue,” said Trevor Boyce, Microbac’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to applying our scientific knowledge and experience as we work with global wet wipes producers like Nice-Pak to develop new tools in the fight against this pandemic.”

“Nice-Pak employees have been working around the clock since the very beginning of the outbreak to ensure our customers can get the wet wipe products they need,” said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer of Nice-Pak. “We are deeply thankful for and proud of all our dedicated employees – from the researchers in the labs to the people on the factory floor – who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic.”

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes.