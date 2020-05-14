How to trade the commodity market like a professional trader

Commodity trading is not as easy as it seems. Thousands of retail traders participate in the commodity trading business and only a few become successful. Those who are asking why the number of successful commodity trader is so is walking in the right path. The key reason to lose money at the trading business is a lack of knowledge. Educating yourself properly about the CFD market is not so easy. Things become sophisticated when you start trading the market with commodities. However, many traders in the United Kingdom is a trading commodity without having any hassle. Let’s learn some of the key steps that will allow us to trade like a pro trader.

Professional trading platform

Many traders might be thinking that trading has nothing to do with the professional platform. The success of the traders depends a lot on the type of instruments they are using. If you are using a low-end trading tool, you won’t be able to get an accurate result. Let’s think about the professional price action traders. Do you think they can trade the market like a king without knowing the detailed price feed? The obvious answer is no. To trade the market like a pro trader, you have to think like the professionals. Find a good broker like Saxo who offers a premium trading platform and you will see the change in your performance.

Trade with discipline

The elite CFD traders always trade with discipline. They never break the rules since they know the cost of breaking the rules. You have to maintain a journal about the trading business in which all the steps will be written. For instance, the traders execute the orders based on a bunch of parameters. The journal must have all those rules so that you can check all the rules that are followed while taking the trades. The top traders at Saxo follow this rule very strictly while trading commodities. You must develop the habit of using a journal even if you intend to trade the currency market.

Trade with the trend

Trading against the trend in the commodity market is equivalent to a suicide mission. If you want to save your capital, trade with the trend. There is no need to find a reversal. Reversal trading method is perfect in currency trading but in commodity, it requires extensive skills. The fact that you are reading this article, you are not a pro trader. Even the pro traders don’t like to trade against the trend in the commodity market. Once you start to trade with the trend, you will see that the number of losing trades has reduced to a great extent. Use a demo account and see how it feels to trade with the trend. Soon you will realize the power of the trend trading method.

Trade with the price action signals

Being a commodity trader you must learn to trade with the price action signals. The reason we have used the word “must” is that the price action trader uses the higher time frame to analyze the data. The higher time frame yields better results. Those who are thinking of the scalping in the oil, gold, or the silver market have a lot to learn about this industry. The scalping method doesn’t work in this field. The reason for which the professional traders prefer the CFD market is that the price movement is much stable. Once you learn to trade like a pro you will feel comfortable with the system.

Trade with low risk

The trading commodity doesn’t mean you will always win the trade. Rookies often become overconfident by deciphering the secrets of trading commodities. They increase the risk and try to become a millionaire. But the risk management rule is always applicable regardless of the trading instrument. If you fail to limit your risk, you have to pay heavily. So, never become a greedy trader in the investment business.