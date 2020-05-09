Robbery Arrest in Clarkstown

On Monday, May 4 at approximately 5:40 p.m. the Clarkstown Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Rt. 59 and Forman Dr. in Nanuet.

Responding patrol units interviewed the victim who stated that an unknown male had punched him, stole his cell phone and money. The victim was able to provide units with a description of the suspect, which led officers to locate the suspect, along with the victim’s property at a nearby hotel.

The suspect was identified as Dainell Blacknall, 29, of Suffern. He was arrested and charged with robbery 2nd (felony) and assault 3rd (misdemeanor). Mr. Blacknall was arraigned virtually by the presiding magistrate and bail was set at $10,000.00. He was transported to Rockland County Jail and he will return to court on June 1.