COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH AMENDS STANDING ISOLATION ORDER TO REFLECT NEW CDC COVID-19 GUIDANCE 

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce an amendment to the ‘Commissioner’s Standing Isolation Order’ (isolation order) related to COVID-19 to separate all sick people from healthy people and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This order directs residents who have tested positive for COVID
-19 or have symptoms indicative of COVID-19 to remain in isolation at their residence (or other place as ordered by the Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH)) and away from other people in their home for at least 10 days, up from seven days previously advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This was done to further limit the spread of COVID-19 that may occur from persons recovering from the disease.
If this legal isolation order is
not followed, residents may be fined up to $2,000 per day. Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their child(ren) complies with this order or face the same fines.
The directions below and found in the Commissioner’s Standing Isolation Order are in alignment with the CDC.
If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms such as cough, loss of smell/taste, muscle aches, and diarrhea, you must stay at home for:
-
At least 10 days since symptoms started AND at least 72 hours (3-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) AND your other symptoms are improving.
If you test positive for COVID-19 and have NO symptoms, you must stay at home for:
-
At least 10 days after the first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test AND no symptoms develop. If symptoms develop, follow the instructions above.
If you were NOT TESTED for COVID-19 and have symptoms such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, diarrhea, or loss of smell/taste, you must assume you have COVID-19 and stay at home for:
-
At least 10 days since symptoms started AND at least 72 hours (3-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) AND your other symptoms are improving.
A person can leave isolation ONLY when ALL the guidance in each scenario above is met.
The health department is asking for anyone who is or will be affected by this isolation order to cooperate with the health department and provide accurate information about their illness, potential exposure sites, and people who may have been exposed. If a person under isolation has worsening symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and follow their instructions. To view the full isolation order, visit: https://bit.ly/2V0HgnY
Reminder to all, as per New York State Executive Order 202.17, any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.
The resources below can provide additional information for employers, employees, and residents:
-
County’s COVID-19 Hotline at 845-238-1956, available Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
-
New York State 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065, for more information and testing questions.
-
County’s Department of Mental Health at 845-364-2955, Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 3:00
pm.
-
New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Helpline at 1-844-863-9314 from 8:00 am – 10:00 pm, 7 days a week
-
For local information and resources, call 2–1–1.
-
Visit the county’s COVID-19 page.
Follow the county health department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockhealth
or Twitter at www.twitter.com/rockhealth.