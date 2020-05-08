COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH AMENDS STANDING ISOLATION ORDER TO REFLECT NEW CDC COVID-19 GUIDANCE 

Th

is

order direct

s

residents who have

tested

positive

for

COVID -19 or

have

symptoms indicative of COVID-19 to remain in isolation at their residence

(or other place as ordered by the Rockland County Department of Health (RCDOH)

)

and away from other people in their home for at least 10 days, up from seven days previously advised

by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

.

This was done to further limit the spread of COVID-19 that may occur from persons recovering from the disease.