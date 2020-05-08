Clarkstown to Open Congers Lake Walkway Effective Monday, May 11th

(New City, NY) – Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann announced the re-opening of Congers Lake walkway effective 10am, Monday, May 11, 2020. The park will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Congers Lake walkway will be open for walking only, social distancing and walking directional signs will be posted throughout the walkway, which will be one way only to the right. All amenities and facilities will remain closed including playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, and bathrooms. Residents can enter the park through the main parking lot at the Congers Community Center and the Lake Road entrance near Rt. 303 and Rick’s Club American. Park staff will be checking ID’s for Clarkstown residency at both entrances. All other entrances will remain closed.

It is recommended that residents use a mask while on the walkway.