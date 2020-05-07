The Deadline’s Approaching to Enter O&R’s STEM Classroom Grants Competition; Winners to be Awarded Up To $1,000 Each for Outstanding Student Programs

PEARL RIVER, NY May 6, 2020 — The deadline is looming for proposals for Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.’s (O&R) popular STEM Classroom Grants program, an academic competition in which winners are awarded up to $1,000 each for outstanding student STEM programs. Winning proposals should ride the cutting edge of studies focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Past winning proposal topics have ranged from drone crop monitoring and robotic competitions, to hydroponics and 3-D printed solar vehicle construction. All proposals must be in O&R’s hands by 5 p.m. June 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, O&R had extended the deadline for proposals on March 25. The grants now will be awarded in June.

The STEM Classroom Grants Program application can be found online at https://www.oru.com/en/community-affairs/teachers-students. O&R will make STEM Classroom Grants of up to $1,000 each to educators at schools (pre-kindergarten through grade 12) and youth group leaders for the 2020-2021 school year in communities located within O&R’s service area. That service area includes: Rockland and parts of Orange and Sullivan counties in New York, and parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties in New Jersey.

Grants will be awarded based on a review by the O&R STEM Education Advisory Council, a panel of educators and engineers assembled by O&R expressly for this purpose.