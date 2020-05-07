Sen. Carlucci Introduces Legislation to Allow Retailers to Perform Temperature Screenings of Customers & Employees

Senator David Carlucci (D- Rockland/Westchester) introduced legislation (S.8253) to allow businesses to take the temperatures of employees, customers, and vendors before coming into a business.The bill permits non-invasive temperature taking at business entryways and allows businesses to take corrective action to remove individuals with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The bill also ensures that affected customers have an alternate way to receive the products and services that they need. Businesses who opt-in to these procedures must post signs informing customers about the screening.

“We must give our businesses every tool to protect their customers and employees,” said Senator David Carlucci. “Taking a person’s temperature before they enter an establishment is a simple way to identify a potential symptom of COVID-19 and help limit it’s spread.”

Researchers have found fever to be one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. According to a study at Wuhan University, fever presented in 99 percent of COVID-19 patients.

“People are taking extra precautions during this crisis, but they still need to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and the gas station,” Senator David Carlucci said. “We need to ensure that there are systems in place to keep residents even safer when out.”

The current bill, S.8253, is being amended to include new provisions. The amended bill will be released in the coming days.