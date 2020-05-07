County Executive’s Corner: “Help is Available”

By County Executive Ed Day

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. This initiative first began in 1949 to raise awareness and reduce stigma by educating the public about mental illness, providing insight into living with mental illness and providing strategies for achieving wellness.

This May brings special challenges to everyone’s emotional wellness. Awareness and support is especially important during this time of increased stress, isolation and difficulty. It has been an unprecedented time of trials for us as family members, friends and loved ones. Many of us have encountered hardships in various aspects of our lives leaving us feeling disconnected, sad and overwhelmed.

As we all do our best to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 it is easy to let go of the healthy habits and routines that support our mental health. Why bother when we aren’t going anywhere or seeing anyone? The answer is that having structure and routine in your day and in your life is an important part of being healthy.

And while so many of us are staying home agencies and providers of mental health and substance use disorder services are still open. We all handle troubles in our life in different ways and often with varying degrees of success. During these difficult days we would like to remind you that there are not only strategies designed to deal with that but also know that for whatever reason one has, emotional support is only a call away. It is more critical than ever that we confront the stigma of mental illness and we urge all of Rockland residents to seek out the resources that are available to help you.

Please check the RCDMH website for details on providers and programs. Everyone can get the help they need while staying safe and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the mental health and substance use disorder services available in Rockland, there are warmlines for people who are having difficulty coping due to COVID-19.

Emotional Support Resources:

• Rockland County Dept of Mental Health COVID-19 Emotional Support Line: 845-364-2955 (9 AM – 3 PM, M – F)

• New York State OMH COVID-19 Emotional Support Line: 1-844-863-9314 (8 AM – 10 PM, 7 days a week)

• NAMI Rockland Helpline: 845-359-8787 (9 AM – 5 PM, M – F) or via email: info@namirockland.org

• MHA of Rockland Emotional Support Line: 845-589-0671 (7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week)

These organizations have done an excellent job in adapting to the use of telehealth and the County Department of Mental Health and these other agencies are available to help you in your time of need. Please, if you are in need of treatment, reach out, make the call and they will be able to help you.