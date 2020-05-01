Carlucci Introduces Legislation to Delay Property Tax Deadline to December 31

Senator David Carlucci (D- Rockland/Westchester) introduced legislation to help financially strapped New Yorkers and small businesses with their property tax bills. The legislation (S.8194) will delay quarterly installment payments of county, town, village, and school property taxes in New York State through December 31, 2020. Residents and small businesses would not incur any late fees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive economic toll on families and small businesses across our state,” said Senator David Carlucci. “Unemployment and underemployment rates are skyrocketing, and many New Yorkers and small businesses are struggling to pay their bills. We do not want residents having to choose between property taxes and medical care, prescription drugs, or food.”

Unlike a recent measure passed in Westchester County, this legislation would extend the deadline beyond July 15, 2020. Rockland and Westchester Counties have some of the highest property taxes in the nation, averaging more than $17,000 when including school and local property taxes. Further, the President’s $10,000 SALT deduction cap has put a significant burden on homeowners.

“This legislation will provide a safety net for residents who have been left unemployed, sick, or taking care of a sick loved one,” said Carlucci