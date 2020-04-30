SUBWAYS TO CLOSE FOR OVERNIGHT CLEANING

BY KATHY KAHN

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo invoked his emergency powers to order the closure of the New York City Subway system from 1 – 5 a.m so that NYC Metropolitan Transit Authority workers can sanitize subway cars. The break will also help authorities curtail the burgeoning numbers of homeless who have taken to riding the rails during the night to stay off the street.

How Cuomo and Mayor Bill DiBlasio will handle a city overwhelmed with a homeless population is going to be a daunting, if next to impossible, task. To date, more than 30 million American have applied for unemployment, with the New York area the hardest hit in the nation. Already in a $6 billion hole when the pandemic first began in mid-March, residents can expect to see school and other essential funding further cut by Albany.

Where those who currently catch 40 winks on the A-Train will go remains to be determined.