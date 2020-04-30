State Police ticket a Spring Valley man for traveling 142 mph on the Palisades Parkway

On April 28, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., State Police Haverstraw observed an Audi S-8 traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Ramapo. Troopers verified the speed on radar, and verified a speed of 142 mph in a 55 mph zone. The operator, Sergey Reznichenko, age 34 of Spring Valley, was ticketed for speeding and improper passing. His tickets are returnable to the Ramapo Town Court on May 25, 2020.