Rockland County Parks to Reopen 5/1 

New City, NY, – County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources announce the re-opening of County Parks effective 6:00 AM, Friday, May 1, 2020, with the exception of H. Pierson Mapes Flat Rock Park in Hillburn which will remain closed for the foreseeable future.



Parks will be open for walking only; social distancing and walking directional signs will be posted throughout the parks. Amenities and facilities such as restrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables, all lawn areas, park benches, fishing piers and dog runs will be restricted for public use and will remain closed. Parking will only be permitted in designated parking lots and reductions in the number of parking spaces will be instituted in some parks. Side street parking will also be restricted.