ROCA Offering FREE Virtual Art Workshops & Live Demonstrations

Lampworked Glass Bead Demonstration for Adults with Stephanie Maddalena

Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

Eco- Friendly Printmaking at Home (ages 7-12) with Catherine Graham

Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m.

Rockland Center for the Arts (RoCA)

Free to the public

Rockland Center for the Arts (RoCA) is excited to be offering FREE Virtual Art Workshops & Live Demonstrations with some of its amazing teaching artists. Though RoCA is temporarily closed due to the Stay-at-Home order, RoCA continues its mission of enrichment through the arts with a pair of programs that will inspire you to create in our current, collective situation. If you ever wondered what is involved in creating glass beads or making beautiful prints at home, now you can get a demonstration in glass beadmaking and children can try their hand at printmaking.

Lampworked Glass Bead Demonstration, Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m. Learn how to create beautiful objects using the tools and techniques of lampworked glass beads, taught by acclaimed glass artistStephanie Maddalena. This virtual demonstration introduces you to the tools and basic techniques in making unique glass pieces. Starting with the simplest and easiest process of winding glass onto a mandrel and on to working with trickier fish-shaped beads, this tutorial will open a world of possibilities for those eager for a new creative experience.

On Saturday, May 16 at 1 p.m., children ages 7-12, can join Catherine Graham for Eco-Friendly Printmaking at Home. Using supplies found at home, artist and teacher Catherine Graham will guide you and your children to learn the step-by-step method for creating beautiful nature prints. This online demonstration will give participants the know-how to make their own ink to transfer one-of-a-kind leaf impressions onto paper which can then be drawn into with markers and colored pencils. A fun activity for the entire family! A list of materials will be sent upon registration.

The public is invited to these fun workshops & live demonstrations. To register for one of RoCA’s Virtual Workshops & Live Demonstrations and receive the Zoom meeting information e-mail:CampRoCA@gmail.com with your name and which event(s) you would like to attend.

Rockland Center for the Arts is the oldest arts organization in Rockland County, presenting outstanding programming in the arts for over 70 years. RoCA is temporarily closed due to the Stay-at-Home mandate. RoCA is located at 27 S. Greenbush Rd., West Nyack, www.rocklandartcenter.org.