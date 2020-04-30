Group of Rockland officials express gratitude to governor

Rockland County Legislature’s majority Democratic caucus has expressed gratitude to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his leadership efforts during the pandemic – and they’ve been joined in a letter of support by elected officials representing numerous towns and villages. In Rockland, 481 people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 11,000 have tested positive.

Signing the April 24 letter were Legislators Harriet Cornell, Toney L. Earl, Michael Grant, Jay Hood, Aney Paul, Phil Soskin, Aron Wieder, Alden Wolfe and Itamar Yeger. Also signing were Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III, County Clerk Paul Piperato, District Attorney Thomas Walsh, Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann, Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips, Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht, Airmont Mayor Nathan Bubel, Chestnut Ridge Mayor Rosario Presti Jr., Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut, Hillburn Mayor Joseph P. Tursi, Kaser Mayor Allie Pinkasovits, Montebello Mayor Lance N. Millman, New Hempstead Mayor Avrohom Sicker, New Square Mayor Israel Spitzer, Nyack Mayor Don Hammond, Suffern Deputy Mayor Steven P. Alpert, Spring Valley Deputy Mayor Zach Clerina, Upper Nyack Mayor Karen A. Tarapata, Wesley Hills Mayor Marshall F. Katz, West Haverstraw Mayor Robert R. D’Amelio, and dozens of additional elected officials.

The letter reads:

“While the fight is by no means over, we are beginning to see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. We all mourn those who have died, yet we see hope in the declining number of daily deaths, hospitalizations and intubations.

“This did not happen without the calm and capable leadership from you, your Commissioner of Health, and your entire dedicated staff. Your firm hand guided the state in developing the resources it needed to turn the corner in the fight. At the same time, daily press conferences have been a lifeline for so many. You have provided total transparency, clear information, personal empathy, and hope in the face of so much terrible news. Your recognition of local issues that had to be promptly dealt with, and your swift response, gave many the only sense of comfort throughout these difficult times.

“This pandemic will end at some point. We support you in your dedication to the safety and well-being of all New York residents and your firm commitment to re-open only in a way that does not endanger the public. We hope, as you do, that we can learn from this terrible experience and ‘build back better’ so something positive can emerge, and we are prepared if, God forbid, we are faced with such a situation again. We, and our constituents, will never forget the human compassion and true leadership you have shown during this troubling time.”