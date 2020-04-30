CCSR virtual soil blessing on Sat., April 25, 2020

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland hosted its annual Blessing of the Soil Family Event on Saturday, April 25. The Blessing of the Soil was shown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CatholicCharity.

Each participant joined the event from the safety of their own home location. Union Restaurant, Haverstraw, is an annual participant. Paulo Feteira, co-owner, prepared a dish using vegetables from CCSR’s Garden of Love.

Monsignor Emmet Nevin, Regional Dean of Rockland County and pastor of St. Aedan Church, blessed the soil from outside his rectory on Reld Drive, Pearl River. Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland provides life necessities, including food, shelter and other emergency assistance to those in need. For more information, visit www.ccsrockland.org or call 845-942-5791.

Photos and story submitted by Jeannine Rippa