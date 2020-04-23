Shooting in New City

By: Keith S. Shikowitz

On Friday, April 17th, 2020 at approximately 1:10 pm the Clarkstown Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of W. Burda Pl. in New City.

Officer Peters of the Clarkstown Police Department said, “We had reports of shots fired at and a possible vehicle accident at about 1:05. We are still determining what the actual incident was over there.”

The injuries were not immediately life threatening since the victim an adult male, 29, was able to drive himself to Nyack Hospital. It was determined that he received two gunshot wounds, one to the face and one to the back. He is in serious but stable condition at Westchester Medical Center.

As of right now we have a vague description of suspect vehicle but we don’t have any description of any of the perpetrators. The police do not know if the shooter was male or female. No cars were at the scene when the first responding officers arrived. The incident was called in by some of the residents in the area.

Officer Peters was not releasing any information about witnesses to or the type of weapon used in the shooting but responding units found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

The Detective Bureau is currently investigating to determine the circumstances as to why this incident occurred and the identity of the suspects. If anyone was in the area or may have witnessed anything in regards to the incident, please contact the Detective Bureau at (845)639-5840.