Legislature Unanimously Backs Improvement Projects

Rockland County Legislators have unanimously approved financing for projects ranging from floodplain remediation to the purchase of a countywide license plate-reader system to the construction of a human rights memorial.

“Some of these projects are needed to help improve the safety of the public, as well as County employees,” Rockland County Legislature Chairman Alden H. Wolfe said. “Overall, these projects will allow County government to continue to provide the vital services our residents and businesses have come to expect and rely on.”

Legislators voted 17-0 last Tuesday to approve financing the capital improvement projects. The County will borrow the money needed to carry out the jobs, then pay the bonds off over time.

Legislator Wolfe said the capital projects are a team effort that includes the County Executive’s Office and various County departments, including General Services.

“I thank everyone involved because all of their expertise will help insure a successful outcome as we move forward,” Legislator Wolfe said.

Here’s a list of the projects:

• Construction of Human Rights Memorial, Dutch Garden County Park, New City, $125,000.

• Purchase of a Bobcat earth-moving machine, $100,000.

• Design & construction of garage exhaust systems at County Fire Training Center Administration & Materials Storage Building, $275,000.

• Replacement of a Fire Engine, $600,000.

• Sheriff’s countywide license plate-reader system, $3.75 million.

• Improvements to Lake Suzanne dam on the Pascack Brook in Ramapo, $2 million.

• Various drainage related improvements as a result of Tropical Storm Irene, $1.4 million.

• Sparkill floodplain remediation, $100,000.