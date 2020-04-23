COVID Claims the Life of Chief Bullock

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Scott Waters

Chief Charlie Bullock was a Rockland County hero. Last night, first responders from all over the county paid tribute to him in a powerful show of respect and admiration.

Chief Bullock was the first African American Fire Chief in Rockland County history. He was a 50+ year member of the Central Nyack Fire Department, Served as Chief 1978-1979, Life member of the RCVFA joining in 1971, member Rockland County Fire Chief’s Association, Honorary Member Jackson Engine Co. #3 Nyack, NYS Association Fire Chief’s.

Charlie had an extensive law enforcement career serving with the Clarkstown Police Department, NYS Park Police Officer and Retired as NYS Trooper. After retirement, he worked at Costco in Nanuet, and was one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

At 6:46 p.m., Firefighters sing Happy Birthday to Chief Bullock’s granddaughter, Jaiyah, who just turned 7-years-old. Chief Bullock tragically passed away due to complications from COVID-19. A huge shout out to the Village of Piermont Police and Fire Department for a first class tribute to a true Rockland County hero. — in Piermont, New York.