COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING NOW OPEN IN NEW YORK CITY AND ROCKLAND COUNTY

NEW YORK (April 22, 2020) COVID-19 antibody tests are now available at five MedRite Urgent Care New York locations. Individuals interested in being tested are asked to pre-register online at www.medriteurgentcare.com o r just walk-in to one of the locations below. Each location has capacity to administer several hundred tests each day.

The five testing locations are:

Midtown East 8am-8pm M-F Closed S-S 919 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10017 Midtown West Brooklyn 8am-8pm M-F 8am-5pm M-F 9am-6pm S-S 9am-6pm S-S 330 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 504 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Upper Manhattan 9am-7pm M-F 10am-5pm S-S 177 Dyckman St., New York, NY 10040 Rockland County 8am-10pm M-Th 8am-6pm Fri 6pm-12am Sat 10am-10pm Sun 175 E Route 59, Spring Valley, NY 10977

COVID-19 antibody tests are blood tests designed to detect whether someone has been exposed to the new coronavirus and developed disease antibodies as a result. The serology tests are for patients that do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or are not currently sick with the virus, but who may have been exposed or had symptoms in the past. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that

broad-based testing may provide the information needed to guide the response to the pandemic and protect the public’s health.

“This is our way to help support the fight to overcome COVID-19,” said MedRite Medical Director Michael Platzman. “We are committed to the health and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate, and we are proud to provide our resources to them during this time of crisis.”

MedRite Urgent Care accepts most major insurances.